The #NuggsForCarter Dude Is Getting His Year of Free Wendy's Chicken Nuggets

It's official: Carter Wilkerson, the dude who set out to get a year of free Wendy's chicken nuggets with his #NuggsForCarter campaign on Twitter, is finally getting his nuggets. As of Tuesday, his now-legendary tweet is the most retweeted of all time, surpassing Ellen Degeneres' celeb-packed Oscars selfie and -- best of all -- earning him the free food.
Wendy's announced the news on Tuesday morning, only a little more than a month after Wilkerson asked the Wendy's Twitter account how many retweets he'd need to get in order to score a year of free chicken nuggets. The chain replied "18 Million," but it looks like breaking the record for most retweets with more than 3,430,500 retweets and counting is enough to earn a mountain of nuggets and, of course, eternal crispy chicken glory. It was only a matter of time, Ellen.
So far, there's no word on exactly how many nuggets the dude will actually receive throughout the year, but considering all of the free publicity and social media engagement the chain has received through the stunt, it had better be a lot. Wilkerson will also receive a $100,000 donation on his behalf to the The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a pledge he made after his tweet went insanely viral.
Twitter and the Guinness Book of World Records have already tweeted their congratulations.
Twitter even made a chart to visualize the tweet's spectacular ascent.
Of course, Wilkerson had plenty of help from big names and brands over the last month or so, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Hollister, Tyler Oakley, Jake Tapper, Kathy Griffin, Aaron Paul, and more. Even Ellen boosted the #NuggsForCarter cause by having him on her show last month.
And here you are feeling grateful when just 10 people retweet you. But, then again, if Carter can get his nuggs and millions of retweets, then anyone can. Challenge accepted.
