This TikTok User Found Kevin's Chili Recipe from 'The Office' Hidden on Peacock

Courtesy of YouTube/The Office

So maybe you don't want to tack on yet another TV subscription to your monthly expenses, especially when you've already got Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max on the tab. But now, Peacock is making a real case for itself. Eagle-eyed TikTok user @mckenziefloyd found something priceless hidden in the streaming app's terms and conditions. Floyd pointed out an easter egg carefully hidden within the lengthy text in a now-viral video posted to the platform: Kevin's chili recipe from The Office. "Is it because no one ever reads these??" she wrote on TikTok, tagging Peacock alongside a laughing emoji.

Thrillist TV History of

In case you forgot, beloved character Kevin Malone (played by Brian Baumgartner) totes—and later spills—an entire pot of his famous chili recipe through the Dunder-Mifflin office. Thanks to Peacock you can make (and hopefully not spill) that very same recipe

"I'm trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe, is on here in the terms of conditions with the instructions," Floyd said in the video clip, which has now racked up an impressive 130k views. "Why was that necessary to put on here?" You can download and subscribe to Peacock for the full recipe or scan through Mckenzie's TikTok for the step-by-step. She has yet to try the recipe herself but included the full ingredient breakdown and how-to.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.