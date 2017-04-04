News

This is the Most Expensive Diamond Ever Sold at an Auction

By Published On 04/04/2017 By Published On 04/04/2017
Getty

Trending

related

This Iron Man-Style Touchscreen Mirror & AI Assistant Costs Less Than Your iPhone

related

You Will Want to Make These Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Poppers Immediately

related

Gordon Ramsay's Best Pranks Show Why He's The World's Meanest Chef

related

A Funny Thing Happened When This Motorcycle Hit a Flying Mattress

Real diamonds, like any ornament you wear on your body, usually signify one thing: money. This diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s for the cool price of $71.2 million in Hong Kong, takes the concept of wealth and rubs your nose in it. It’s ludicrously expensive -- roughly the cost of an aid package given to Albania by The World Bank last year -- but it’s actually a 59.60 carat stone. Wanna slide this onto your finger? You best come with a fat checking account.

The auction’s final buyer shelled out 553 million Hong Kong dollars, plus a fee for the auction house, according to CNN Money. This particular stone, known as the Pink Star in the jewelry world, was previously auctioned for $83 million in Geneva, Switzerland, but the buyer backed out at the last minute, probably citing the diamond’s gargantuan expense. Poor Sotheby’s was left in the lurch, finding a suitor rich enough to spend on the glimmering rock.

The diamond was mined in Africa in 1999 and cut over a two-year period. Now, it will inevitably grace someone’s finger until they get bored; a reminder of how very rich and important they are.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Are America's Most and Least Stressed States

related

READ MORE
Poop-Flinging Monkey Hits Grandma Right in the Face at the Zoo

related

READ MORE
Watch These Maniacs Fly Through Skyscrapers In Wingsuits

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More