This is the Most Expensive Diamond Ever Sold at an Auction

Real diamonds, like any ornament you wear on your body, usually signify one thing: money. This diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s for the cool price of $71.2 million in Hong Kong, takes the concept of wealth and rubs your nose in it. It’s ludicrously expensive -- roughly the cost of an aid package given to Albania by The World Bank last year -- but it’s actually a 59.60 carat stone. Wanna slide this onto your finger? You best come with a fat checking account.
The auction’s final buyer shelled out 553 million Hong Kong dollars, plus a fee for the auction house, according to CNN Money. This particular stone, known as the Pink Star in the jewelry world, was previously auctioned for $83 million in Geneva, Switzerland, but the buyer backed out at the last minute, probably citing the diamond’s gargantuan expense. Poor Sotheby’s was left in the lurch, finding a suitor rich enough to spend on the glimmering rock.
The diamond was mined in Africa in 1999 and cut over a two-year period. Now, it will inevitably grace someone’s finger until they get bored; a reminder of how very rich and important they are.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.