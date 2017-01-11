News

The New Extended Trailer for 'Planet Earth II' Is Absolutely Stunning

From penguins at the South Pole to the countless bizarre creatures living in the world's jungles, the Planet Earth series brought us a breathtaking portrait of life all across the big blue marble we call home. Now, 10 years later, the BBC is teasing the masterpiece's highly anticipated sequel, Planet Earth II, with a new extended trailer. And, well, it's somehow even more stunning than the original.  

The dazzling new footage brings us up close and personal with a bear scratching its back on a tree, a sloth paddling through water, a giraffe attempting to evade predators, and several other quick peeks at what the new series will have in store, when it debuts on the BBC sometime "soon" (there's no set premiere date yet, unfortunately). The video's description, however, reveals plenty of exciting details on what to expect:

"Planet Earth II, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will reveal our planet from a completely new perspective, using significant advances in both filming technology and our understanding of the natural world," the description states. "And if you are not excited enough already it features an original score by legendary composer Hans Zimmer."

Sure, it looks like we'll have to wait a little while longer before the new series arrives, but in the meantime, the complete Planet Earth collection is available for binge-watching on Netflix right now. There goes the rest of your weekend. 

