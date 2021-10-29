The Plaza Hotel Is Hosting a 'Spooky Tea' & Candy Scavenger Hunt for Halloween

Don't worry, the Palm Court has got a fall menu for the grown-ups, too.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 10/29/2021 at 3:23 PM

Courtesy of The Plaza Hotel

Tea at the Plaza is a time-honored tradition, but with Halloween just days out, the hotel's Palm Court has introduced a spooky spin on its iconic Eloise Afternoon Tea service.

The famed Central Park-adjacent destination is rolling out the pink carpet and inviting kids for themed treats, a costume contest, and scavenger hunt, Travel + Leisure reports. Through Sunday, October 31, you can book the Eloise Spooky Afternoon Tea for $80 per child (sorry, fam, it's 12 years or younger). The service includes a full afternoon tea setup, complete with deviled eggs, a "trick or treacle" tart, and pumpkin spice cotton candy.

After wrapping up the snacking portion of the day, the Plaza will take your kids on a scavenger hunt throughout the hotel in true mischievous Eloise style before sending your kiddos off on a sugar rush with themed candy bags. Of course, if you don't want the experience to end, you can always snag The Plaza's Eloise Suite for a full stay. 

Courtesy of The Plaza Hotel

While the Eloise Spooky Afternoon Tea is reserved for the youngins, that's not to say parents can't get in on the action at all. There is a Fall Afternoon Tea for them, too! Hurrah! The Halloween menu will be available through October 31, before a new autumn menu rolls out on November 1 for the remainder of the month. 

