The Plaza Hotel Is Hosting a 'Spooky Tea' & Candy Scavenger Hunt for Halloween

Tea at the Plaza is a time-honored tradition, but with Halloween just days out, the hotel's Palm Court has introduced a spooky spin on its iconic Eloise Afternoon Tea service.

The famed Central Park-adjacent destination is rolling out the pink carpet and inviting kids for themed treats, a costume contest, and scavenger hunt, Travel + Leisure reports. Through Sunday, October 31, you can book the Eloise Spooky Afternoon Tea for $80 per child (sorry, fam, it's 12 years or younger). The service includes a full afternoon tea setup, complete with deviled eggs, a "trick or treacle" tart, and pumpkin spice cotton candy.

After wrapping up the snacking portion of the day, the Plaza will take your kids on a scavenger hunt throughout the hotel in true mischievous Eloise style before sending your kiddos off on a sugar rush with themed candy bags. Of course, if you don't want the experience to end, you can always snag The Plaza's Eloise Suite for a full stay.