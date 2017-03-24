Apple's New Special Edition Red iPhone 7 is Now on Sale Worldwide

After Apple’s online store randomly went dark on Monday night, speculation surfaced that a big reveal was in store from the tech giant. Low and behold, the momentary glitch gave birth to the long-rumored (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhone 7 on Tuesday, prompting joy from the Apple-faithful. Now, the new device is on sale in Apple’s online store, starting at the cool price of $749 for standard models and $869 for Plus-sized editions.

As explained in a company press release, the cherry-hued phone packs a “vibrant red aluminum finish.” It’s also the culmination of a ten year partnership between Apple and the (RED) campaign -- which donates up to 50% of sales proceeds to fighting HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa through the Global Fund.