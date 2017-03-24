News

Apple's New Special Edition Red iPhone 7 is Now on Sale Worldwide

After Apple’s online store randomly went dark on Monday night, speculation surfaced that a big reveal was in store from the tech giant. Low and behold, the momentary glitch gave birth to the long-rumored (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhone 7 on Tuesday, prompting joy from the Apple-faithful. Now, the new device is on sale in Apple’s online store, starting at the cool price of $749 for standard models and $869 for Plus-sized editions. 

As explained in a company press release, the cherry-hued phone packs a “vibrant red aluminum finish.” It’s also the culmination of a ten year partnership between Apple and the (RED) campaign -- which donates up to 50% of sales proceeds to fighting HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa through the Global Fund.

Apple


As far as specs are concerned, the new phones offer the same storage as all other iPhone 7 models. They are available in 128GB and 256GB editions, and if you’re keen on updating your phone, you can order one of the vibrant models straight to your home, or visit an Apple store or any participating third-party retailers. Apple is also incentivizing you to ante up that credit card bill with a new and much cheaper iPad. While the iPad Air 2 model crested at a price nearing $500, the newest generation currently on sale boasts a 9.7-inch retina display and costs a more modest $329.
 
Get ready to smash that purchase button.

