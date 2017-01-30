Watching a Football Explode in Super-Slow Motion Is Incredibly Satisfying

With less than a week to go until the Super Bowl, you've likely already run out of funny Super Bowl commercials to watch ahead of the big game. Thankfully, The Slow Mo Guys on YouTube have a new, football-related video that'll keep you mildly entertained and thoroughly distracted from the world for at least the next few minutes.

In the new video (shown above), Gavin and Dan -- the same dudes who blessed us with the slow-motion video of Taco Bell food colliding with a man's face -- use a high-tech camera to perfectly capture what happens when you fill a football with way too much air. As a report by Sploid explains, the video captures the pressure overload and resulting explosion at a whopping 28,000 frames per second, resulting in some pretty damn spectacular footage. They also do the same thing to a soccer ball, creating an equally impressive blast.