The Smartkase Gives Your iPhone 2x Battery Life and 256Gb of Memory for $70

The whole thing was financed through a Kickstarter, and will hit the market by December, just in time for the holiday season. What’s more, it’s also cheap -- the Smartkase only costs $70 for all varieties of the iPhone 6, 6s and the standard iPhone 7. (A Smartkase for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6 Plus will cost you $99, because, you know, go big or go home).

The glut of expanded iPhone products will probably wane sometime soon, so it might be appropriate to cash in before the holidays are over. But if you choose not to, just remember that drilling a hole in your iPhone 7 will not improve it in any capacity.

