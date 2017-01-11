This Pillow Costs $150 and Looks Like a Giant Dick

Sometimes you just want to snuggle. If you’re alone, this can be troublesome, because you’ll likely clutch a pillow while slowly drifting into a lucid slumber. But for those of us who don’t have the comfort of spooning a loved one during the evening’s darkest hours, there’s the SpoonFool pillow, which conveniently looks like a giant penis.

Hear us out. The SpoonFool is an ideal sleeping companion: It’s large enough to cradle while sleeping on your side, and it's 100% hypoallergenic. The only caveat is its resemblance to a giant schlong, and the thought of cozying up to such a gargantuan piece of male anatomy might not be for everyone.