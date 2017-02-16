McDonald's New Futuristic Straw Will Change How You Drink Milkshakes

Long fancying itself an innovator in the crowded hamburger and french fry space, McDonald’s has unveiled a hifalutin new straw meant to alleviate the challenge of slurping up its newly announced Chocolate Shamrock Shake.
In developing the S.T.R.A.W., which self-mockingly stands for “Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal,” McDonald’s consulted aerospace engineers from JACE and NK Labs. Yes, really. (The company clearly has money to burn.) The scientists used their advanced knowledge of physics to cut holes in the device, which has a U-shaped curve at its base. The idea, here, is to funnel both the mint and chocolate flavors of McDonald’s Shamrock Shake into one’s mouth simultaneously -- a revolution in the field of milkshake mechanics.
The STRAW was announced in tandem with the burger empire’s expanded menu of seasonal milkshakes on its McCafé menu. Like any coveted piece of new technology, the STRAW was produced in limited quantities -- there’s only 2,000 available at select locations, not limited to restaurants in Silicon Valley, surprisingly.
The STRAW comes with a fancy carrying case, and hopefully a renewed sense of optimism for the once beleaguered milkshake industry.
