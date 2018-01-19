The Long-Awaited ‘Super Troopers’ Sequel Just Got a Wild New, NSFW Trailer

It may have taken a cool 17 years, but a sequel to Super Troopers is nearly upon us. And fans of the cult-hit bro-comedy have even more reason to be excited -- meow that the first Red Band trailer for Super Troopers 2 just dropped.
The 2-minute NSFW preview reveals quite a bit more about the film's plot than the initial teaser trailer, and what the crew of foul-mouthed moustached Vermont highway patrollers have been up to. This time around, the gang is faced with having to "phase out" a group of Canadian mounties in a disputed territory up north, though judging by the ensuing antics, not much else has changed about Farva and company. There are porta-potty gags, drugs, bad French accents, liters of cola. There's even the welcome addition of Rob Lowe, who seems to be playing an overly polite Canadian.
The sequel, which hits theaters April 20 (yes, 4/20), was in development hell for years until Broken Lizard -- the comedy troupe that wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the original -- were able to work out a crowdfunding campaign that allowed them to make it on their own.
Any fan of the first one will surely appreciate it, though you'd be wise to watch with headphones (especially if you're at work).
