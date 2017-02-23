The World's First Astrology-Themed Hotel Wants Your Vacation Money

You come off as distant, listening to other people's conversations, but ultimately concerned with your own existential worries. You've recently been tackling a specific problem you can't quite solve, but trust yourself to solve it. Make your decisions and stick to them.

And by the way, a place where you can surround yourself with truisms such as these has just opened up in Sydney. It is called The Ultimo, and is the world's first astrology-themed hotel, and its astrology-packaged rooms start at $229 a night.

The skeptics among us may scoff, but It actually looks like a pretty fun stay. The Ultimo's got a variety of rooms and accommodations, all of which come with literature, artwork, and even slippers tailored to astrological signs. They additionally create guides to Sydney and curate experiences for you based on your astrological sign, following categories like "Gastrology" for food and drink and "Experiology" for stuff to do. The Pisces one, for example, opens with a bit of casual flattery -- "Known as the official dreamers of The Zodiac, Pisces like nothing more than the chance to drift off on a moonbeam" -- before diving into a couple of brief lists of your traits, likes, dislikes, and recommendations.