The Upside Down Is the Ultimate 'Stranger Things'-Inspired Bar

Part of what made Stranger Things such a powerful hit immediately upon its debut was how quickly it established an immersive, mysterious universe. Its first season ended with a host of unresolved questions and callbacks to everything from Dungeons & Dragons to obscure Long Island mysteries. That's what makes a pop-up bar based on the show such a lightbulb idea, and one aptly named The Upside Down has now arrived in Chicago's Logan Square.
The Upside Down pop-up bar takes the similarly named alternate universe from the show -- the "Upside Down," where its monsters and villains originate -- and turned it into a drinking establishment filled with references to the source material, just like Scum & Villainy Cantina, a Star Wars-inspired concept bar, did in Los Angeles. Guests of The Upside Down can order themselves themed cocktails like "Eleven's Eggos" -- made with bourbon and the Eggo Waffles that the character Eleven loved to eat on Stranger Things. There's an alphabet wall decked out with Christmas lights, just like the one Will Byers used to communicate with the outside world. There's even upside-down furniture, hanging ominously from the ceiling to complete the atmosphere.
Stranger Things comes back for its second, undoubtedly very tense season on Halloween, but this bar will be open for business through September at Emporium Chicago in Logan Square. Just don't let yourself get stuck down there like Will Byers did.
