The Who, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Played Together on Classroom Instruments

It's been a bit since Jimmy Fallon and The Roots busted out their pile of toys to play songs on The Tonight Show's web extra series "Classroom Instruments." However, they were back at it with The Who on Wednesday.
The series invites bands to play a song on actual classroom instruments along with The Tonight Show host and the show's house band. The series has previously swung from pop darlings like Ariana Grande and Game of Thrones' Ed Sheeran, to more iconic groups like Metallica and Fleetwood Mac. Now you can add the Who to the latter list, as Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey stopped by to play "Won't Get Fooled Again."
Everyone in the makeshift band looks like they're having a great time throughout the song, which is part of what makes "Classroom Instruments" such a fun segment. The pile of toys they use to recreate the classic includes a Casio keyboard, wood block, melodica, kazoo, shakers, and Questlove playing bongos with a hair pick.
The video also ends in an immensely appropriate way. Like the Hulk, Townshend smash (a tiny, colorful ukelele before turning it into a sculpture).
