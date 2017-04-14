This Summer Getaway Looks Like Your Childhood Treehouse on Steroids

Soaking up the summer in New York City is always a tricky proposition. While something like the High Line might offer a gorgeous running route above-ground filled with luscious foliage, it's still -- well -- clear that you're in the middle of a city. We've found an escape that offers a similar experience, but sets it outside the city, just an easygoing, Upstate NY drive outside of it, in fact.
The Wild Center of Tupper Lake, NY, is a park nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks, filled with genuinely fun attractions, and sits on top of a 30-foot walkway that puts you smack dab in the middle of the treetops. It's got a giant spider web trampoline that sits above the trees, overlooks where you can spot eagles and other wildlife, and bridges and trails that can take you through giant, hollowed-out trees. It's basically your old backyard treehouse on steroids.
It's also part of an escapist trend that includes stuff like adult summer camps and other attractions that stick you not on a beautiful beach resort, but among leafy forests. It's long been understood that trees can do a lot to improve your health. Even big companies like Apple understand that they want the good trees for their headquarters. Luckily, you don't have to work there to appreciate a space like this on a weekend. The price of entry is about as much as two beers in New York City and even less if you bring kids (free for those under 4).
The Wild Center re-opens for the season Friday, May 5th. You can visit Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Memorial Day. During the summer, it's open 7 days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend. You can find more info at The Wild Center's website.