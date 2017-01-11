This $2 Magical Wand Can Prevent Wine Hangovers

But how does this product work? Great rhetorical question. David Meadows, the father, has a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan, so that probably makes this legit. Right?

In any case, the wand absorbs sulfites, removes sulfite preservatives and aerates your wine, using ionic exchange resin beads -- which are commonly used to extract stuff from other stuff. In this case, they get to work killing those damn histamines, leaving you with less chance of waking up like a zombie.

Culture Map Austin notes that after waiving it through a glass and letting it sit for eight minutes, the Wand scrubs away 95% of sulfites and histamines, leaving your chances of calling in sick at the office at about 5%. However, it only maintains magic properties for one time use, as explained on its website: "Repeated use reduces the performance and effectiveness of the product."