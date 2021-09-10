The World's Tallest Observation Wheel Is Opening in Dubai

The largest and tallest observation wheel in the world is set to open in Dubai. The wheel will provide riders with views they've never seen before, so long as they're not afraid of heights.

The Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel, which translates to Dubai Eye Ferris Wheel in English, is situated near the Dubai Marina. More than 820 feet high, it will be much larger than others around the world. In fact, it's nearly twice as high as the London Eye and can carry up to 1,750 passengers at a time in 48 separate air-conditioned cabins.

The wheel offers observation cabins and social cabins, which come equipped with a bar inside. Riders will also have the option to upgrade to a VIP experience, which means they can dine in their own personal cabin and have a private bartender mix up drinks throughout their journey. Private cabins can be booked for events.

It's set to open to the public on October 21. Each ride takes 38 minutes from start to finish, and while onboard, passengers can enjoy the views and watch an LED screen showing local highlights. Trips are available day or night, and tickets start at $35 (AED 130).