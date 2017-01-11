Watch 16,000 Pieces of Domino Maze Come Crashing Down

Dominoes are a simplistic toy, but coupled with the right imagination and some sheer persistence, they can get notably elaborate. And there’s a whole scene of Domino-warriors out there, who dedicate considerable time building shrines that all come tumbling down in a cathartic smash.

Take TheDominoKing, for example. He assembled a domino-labyrinth in honor of Shovel Knight -- a 2D video game developed by Yacht Games. He filmed the endeavor, set against a triumphant heavy metal version of the Shovel Knight soundtrack -- which could easily serenade a group of knights feasting on mutton chops after a day of battle.