This Theory Says the Oscars Fiasco Is Proof We're Living in a Simulation

So how exactly does the seemingly random Best Picture flub factor into this? Gopnick posits that the Oscars screwup is just the latest in a series of wildly unexpected outcomes that have manifested lately, which suggests something has either gone haywire in the simulation, or a prankster has taken over control of it. The logic follows that a string of recent bizarre scenarios -- the shocking US election results, this year's bizarre Superbowl comeback, and now the Oscars flub -- provides mounting evidence that something is... off. Perhaps we're being tested to see how we respond emotionally to a seismic shifting of "normal"? Or this is all a weird joke? Of course, to buy into that notion, you'd need to be open to the possibility that this is all just a simulation in the first place.