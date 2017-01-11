The Hamdog Is a Hamburger and Hot Dog All in One

If you've ever looked at a perfectly good cheeseburger and thought to yourself, Man, I wish there were a full-size hot dog right in the middle of this thing, then 1) seek help immediately and 2) you may finally be in luck. Turns out there's a new -- and patented -- frankenfood that combines both an entire hamburger and an entire hot dog under one oddly shaped bun.

It's called the Hamdog, and it could very well challenge everything you thought you knew about food, if not the world. As explained in a report by news.com.au, the insane burger-hot dog hybrid was created by Mark Murray, who patented the design in the United States back in 2009. He recently started selling the giant grilled meat vehicles in Australia -- about a year after first pitching the concept on the country's version of Shark Tank -- and as you can imagine, people are kind of freaking out over them.