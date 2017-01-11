The Hamdog Is a Hamburger and Hot Dog All in One

If you've ever looked at a perfectly good cheeseburger and thought to yourself, Man, I wish there were a full-size hot dog right in the middle of this thing, then 1) seek help immediately and 2) you may finally be in luck. Turns out there's a new -- and patented -- frankenfood that combines both an entire hamburger and an entire hot dog under one oddly shaped bun.
It's called the Hamdog, and it could very well challenge everything you thought you knew about food, if not the world. As explained in a report by news.com.au, the insane burger-hot dog hybrid was created by Mark Murray, who patented the design in the United States back in 2009. He recently started selling the giant grilled meat vehicles in Australia -- about a year after first pitching the concept on the country's version of Shark Tank -- and as you can imagine, people are kind of freaking out over them.
And no, a Hamdog isn't just a burger with a hot dog thrown in among the layers of toppings. Instead, Murray and his crew slice a burger patty in half and insert a hot dog between the pieces on a custom-shaped bun designed to accommodate the meat combination's oblong shape. Each one is topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, pickles, and three condiments -- ketchup, mustard, and mayo, according to the report. In other words, you're literally getting the best of both worlds, which when you take a moment to think about it, actually doesn't sound that crazy.
Here's a video from the company's Facebook page showing how Hamdogs are made:
Various news reports make no mention of if or when the Hamdog will arrive in the United States, but Murray said he's currently seeking parties interested in buying into the business and selling Hamdogs across Australia. But seeing as America is the holy land of backyard barbecues and stunt food hybrids, it's probably only a matter of time, folks.
Oh, and just imagine what this thing will do to the is-a-hot-dog-a-sandwich debate...
