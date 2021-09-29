These are the most popular candies in every state:

For what feels like decades, the internet has been locked in a debate about which Halloween candy is the best, dividing folks into two camps, pro-candy corn and people with taste. As it turns out, candy preferences are regional, at least partially. Zippia broke down the country's favorite candies by state, and the findings are somewhat shocking.

Overall, the data showed that Americans are partial to chocolate in almost any form, whether paired with peanut butter, wafer, or caramel. You get the gist. Gummy candies were also popular, with 22 states skewing toward them. There were a few outliers, however.

Some truly questionable choices were among popular candies like Reese's, Dum Dums, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Starbursts, and Twix. In three states, the most popular candies were Runts, Black Licorice, and Circus Peanuts. Candy Corn also made the list in one state, which is more than enough.