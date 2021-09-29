These Are the Most Popular Candies in Every State
Somehow Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn made the list.
For what feels like decades, the internet has been locked in a debate about which Halloween candy is the best, dividing folks into two camps, pro-candy corn and people with taste. As it turns out, candy preferences are regional, at least partially. Zippia broke down the country's favorite candies by state, and the findings are somewhat shocking.
Overall, the data showed that Americans are partial to chocolate in almost any form, whether paired with peanut butter, wafer, or caramel. You get the gist. Gummy candies were also popular, with 22 states skewing toward them. There were a few outliers, however.
Some truly questionable choices were among popular candies like Reese's, Dum Dums, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Starbursts, and Twix. In three states, the most popular candies were Runts, Black Licorice, and Circus Peanuts. Candy Corn also made the list in one state, which is more than enough.
These are the most popular candies in every state:
- Alabama: Skittles
- Alaska: Milky Way
- Arizona: Kit Kat
- Arkansas: Skittles
- California: Jolly Ranchers
- Colorado: Black Licorice
- Connecticut: Kit Kat
- Delaware: Smarties
- District of Columbia: Sour Patch Kids
- Florida: Jolly Ranchers
- Georgia: Skittles
- Hawaii: Crunch
- Idaho: Dum Dums
- Illinois: Air Heads
- Indiana: Peanut M&Ms
- Iowa: Tootsie Pop
- Kansas: Peanut M&Ms
- Kentucky: 100 Grand Bar
- Louisiana: Starburst
- Maine: Dum Dums
- Maryland: Kit Kat
- Massachusetts: Twix
- Michigan: Kit Kat
- Minnesota: Twix
- Mississippi: Dum Dums
- Missouri: 100 Grand Bar
- Montana: Baby Ruth
- Nebraska: Tootsie Pop
- Nevada: Nerds
- New Hampshire: Milky Way
- New Jersey: Sour Patch Kids
- New Mexico: Kit Kat
- New York: Reese's Pieces
- North Carolina: Twix
- North Dakota: Whoppers
- Ohio: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Oklahoma: Circus Peanuts
- Oregon: 100 Grand Bar
- Pennsylvania: Good and Plenty
- Rhode Island: Heath Bar
- South Carolina: Sour Patch Kids
- South Dakota: Snickers
- Tennessee: Runts
- Texas: Jolly Rancher Hard Candy
- Utah: Twix
- Vermont: Three Muskateers
- Virginia: Reese's Pieces
- Washington: Nerds
- West Virginia: Candy Corn
- Wisconsin: Twix
- Wyoming: Swedish Fish
Beggers, or in this case, trick-or-treaters, can't be choosers, though. Free candy is good candy, even if it's candy corn or black licorice.