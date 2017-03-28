If You Love Thin Mints You're Going to Love This Beer

If my informal poll of friends is any indication, literally everyone in the world loves Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies. Perhaps that's an egregious overestimation, but frankly that's not the point. The point is there is a new liquid and alcoholic equivalent to the Thin Mint cookie in bottle form, and you should probably try it.
Behold: Thick Mint, an Imperial stout brewed with chocolate and mint from Southern Tier Brewing Company.
The new lightly carbonated post-dinner refreshment is the latest from Southern Tier's Blackwater Series of dessert-inspired Imperial stouts (which includes other flavor profiles like Creme Brulee and Salted Caramel), rocks a 10% abv, and is currently available in four-packs of 12oz bottles. And while it's not at all connected to the Girl Scouts of the USA, Thick Mint joins the ranks of several recent sweet and minty spinoff treats inspired by its most iconic (and addictive) cookie.
