News

If You Love Thin Mints You're Going to Love This Beer

By Published On 03/28/2017 By Published On 03/28/2017
thick mint imperial stout by southern tier brewing company
Southern Tier Brewing Company/Thrillist

Trending

related

This Poutine Burger From Carl's Jr. Is So Canadian It's Sorry It Wasn't Here Sooner

related

This Map Shows How Long You'll Have to Drive to See the Total Solar Eclipse

related

Elon Musk's New Company Will Put Computers in Our Brains

related

Breakout Your Grandma's Skillet for These Garlic Pizza Knots

If my informal poll of friends is any indication, literally everyone in the world loves Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies. Perhaps that's an egregious overestimation, but frankly that's not the point. The point is there is a new liquid and alcoholic equivalent to the Thin Mint cookie in bottle form, and you should probably try it.

Behold: Thick Mint, an Imperial stout brewed with chocolate and mint from Southern Tier Brewing Company.

The new lightly carbonated post-dinner refreshment is the latest from Southern Tier's Blackwater Series of dessert-inspired Imperial stouts (which includes other flavor profiles like Creme Brulee and Salted Caramel), rocks a 10% abv, and is currently available in four-packs of 12oz bottles. And while it's not at all connected to the Girl Scouts of the USA, Thick Mint joins the ranks of several recent sweet and minty spinoff treats inspired by its most iconic (and addictive) cookie. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and prefers to eat his Thin Mints frozen and by the sleeve.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
People Are Waiting Hours to Get Into This Super Mario-Themed Bar

related

READ MORE
Cats Aren't Actually Total Dicks, According to New Study

related

READ MORE
The Biggest Dinosaur Tracks in the World Are as Big as You Are

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More