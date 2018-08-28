Man Allegedly Steals Truck Full of Paint, Crashes, and Ends Up Covered in It

It doesn't take a career car thief to understand that it's good to have a solid plan before you jack a set of wheels. That way, you avoid, say, stealing a pickup truck filled with buckets of paint, crashing it, and having said paint cover you head to toe -- making yourself the most obvious suspect imaginable. That's the lesson one alleged thief learned the hard way earlier this week in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, workers diverted traffic on a portion of South Queen Street in Lancaster for construction only to be rudely interrupted by quite a sight: a truck barreling straight toward them. They had just unloaded an excavator from one of their trucks and assumed the speeding vehicle would move into the other lane to avoid hitting them, but that's not what happened. Instead, the driver reportedly drove up the flatbed truck's ramp, went sailing through the air, and hit two parked cars before the rig flipped onto the driver's side, according to Lancaster Online.
The man behind the wheel, who onlookers would later learn allegedly stole the truck earlier in the day, attempted to flee the scene. However, it was easy for cops to spot him, because in the ensuing chaos of the crash, the five or six buckets of white paint in the back of his truck spilled all over him. He was more or less a fugitive White Walker.
The man was swiftly apprehended by authorities on a nearby sidewalk, though he allegedly attempted to flee again after slipping out of his cuffs. A video captured by someone at the scene proves just how ridiculous the paint-covered suspect looked in the moment. He was later taken to a hospital, though his injuries aren't known.
Once the scene was cleared, firefighters hosed down the area to try and get rid of the massive puddles of paint. Fortunately for them, it was water-based.
The identity of the white-washed bandit hasn't been revealed, but maybe he'll be a bit more careful in the future about scoping out the contents of cars he has his eyes on.
h/t Deadspin
