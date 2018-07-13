Thieves Stole $27,000 of Macs From an Apple Store in Under 30 Seconds

When you're a young teen, the Apple Store can seem like the coolest place in the world, but it becomes a little less exciting as you get older. But that's only because you're not in the Apple Store above, where a genuine heist took place in under 30 seconds for almost $30,000 worth of gear.
This took place at a Fresno Apple Store last Saturday morning at around 11:30am. The whole masterminded plan seems to have been: jog in, grab a bunch of stuff, jog out. And it was weirdly effective. People just watched as the thieves made off with around $27,000 of electronics. Which really makes the first The Fast and The Furious movie look a little overwrought.
"All the witnesses were very clear that all the suspects were very aggressive, and it was a sort of takeover style theft," Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith told CBS News.
The police are also offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
