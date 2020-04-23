News 50 Fun Things to Do at Home Because... You Know Stream these shows and movies, play games, chat with friends, cook up some comfort food, and stay entertained while you're safe at home.

Thrillist is all about eating, drinking, seeing, doing, and getting out in the world. And, although there isn’t anywhere to go at the moment, there are still plenty of things for you to eat, drink, see, and do. They just look a little different right now. Like everyone fortunate enough to be able to self-isolate or quarantine until it’s solidly safe to socialize once again, we’ve been thinking a lot about how to make the best of our present situation, do more with less, and “stay safe and sane,” as every email signature now reads. So, until you can sidle up to the bar, check out a new restaurant, board a plane, go dancing, see a concert, catch a movie, or simply hug a friend, we’ve got your virtual approximations and other distractions right here. Join us in staying together apart -- until we meet again.

Teach good boys and girls a few tricks

Whether you’re one of the late adopters who contributed to increased pet rescues, you’re looking to teach your old dog new tricks, or you just want to see cute pups learn a thing or two, these online dog training classes are a barking good time. People say that, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ See the northern lights from wherever you are

Late winter is the best time to see the aurora borealis, but tune into this live stream to see what natural wonders are crackling in the skies above Sweden, Iceland, or Manitoba. Tune into a Bob Ross marathon every weekend on Twitch

Dust off your paint set and play along, or just kick back and let the master of happy little trees himself slake your anxiety with his dulcet instructions, soothing brushstrokes, and inimitable '80s style. Have happy hour with the pros

Nobody’s going anywhere, so when your friends run out of things to contribute to the Zoom happy hour, have virtual drinks with winemakers, brewers, bartenders, chefs, and other fine folks from the food and drink world. See cute animals be cute

It wouldn’t be the internet and we wouldn’t have a things-to-do round-up without the requisite cuddly creatures. See ‘em all right here and marvel at the majestic lion, party with penguins, and pay your respects to the naked mole-rat.

Browse thousands ebooks, magazines, and comics for free

If you didn’t start on that pile of New Yorkers or those half-finished classic novels from college before All This, you aren’t going to dig into them now. Instead, make like the distracted boyfriend meme and browse new-to-you titles, all for free. Hit the beach

Ha ha. Ha. We really had you for a minute there, didn’t we. No, we know you’re a good and responsible person who will not undermine these days, weeks, and months in isolation for a quick trip to the shore, but it’s good to laugh again. Reward your prudence with these virtual tours of some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Support your favorite restaurants and bars from afar

The future of the restaurant and bar industry as we knew it is uncertain. But we do know that restaurants and bars, the employers of your favorite bartenders, servers, and cooks, are in desperate need of immediate cash. Visit Thrillist Serves and order take-out, buy merch or gift cards for future use, make a donation, or do whatever you can to lend a hand to venues in need. Order iconic regional foods nationwide

This is, in many ways, a nation of transplants. Wherever you’re from, and wherever you are right now, odds are there’s a little local cuisine that would be particularly comforting to you or your friends near and far. Check out our guide to the best spots shipping iconic NYC, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and California foods from coast to coast.