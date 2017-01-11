31 Excellent Things to Do When You're Bored

Next to heart disease, boredom is the leading cause of preventable death in America. That's a fact.* In an effort to alleviate this scourge, we've cobbled together a comprehensive list of things to do when you're bored, whether you're in the office, at home, or on a bus (back to the office).

*It isn't.

AT HOME



Get your DIY on

You can totally build your own bar cart.

Do some birthday shopping

For the techie, food lover, or health nut in your life.

Read a funny story

Like these truly bizarre restaurant tales.

Clean your phone

Literally -- that iPhone is actually super dirty.

Brew some beer

Anyone can get into the home brewing game, weed-infused or otherwise.