31 Excellent Things to Do When You're Bored

Next to heart disease, boredom is the leading cause of preventable death in America. That's a fact.* In an effort to alleviate this scourge, we've cobbled together a comprehensive list of things to do when you're bored, whether you're in the office, at home, or on a bus (back to the office).
*It isn't.
AT HOME
Get your DIY on
You can totally build your own bar cart.
Do some birthday shopping
For the techie, food lover, or health nut in your life.
Read a funny story
Like these truly bizarre restaurant tales.
Clean your phone
Literally -- that iPhone is actually super dirty.
Brew some beer
Anyone can get into the home brewing game, weed-infused or otherwise.
Plan your next vacation
We hear the Caribbean is lovely this time of year.
Try an adult coloring book
They're great when you're stressed out.
Train for Jeopardy
Sporcle's trivia quizzes are a great place to start.
Practice different recipes
Anyone can cook, whether it's cheesy bread or chicken parm.
Do some laundry
But try to avoid these mistakes.
Practice drinking games
Beer pong is a game of skill. Learn it. Master it.
Change your ringtone
Better yet, make one yourself.
Download a few mobile games
We've laid out the best ones you can play.
Watch the best stuff on Netflix
Whether it's movies or shows, you've got plenty of great options for both.
Masturbate
Men do it, women do it -- we all do it, so why not join the party?
AT WORK
Look for a new job
We hear Thrillist might be hiring!
Delete your browser history
Because no one needs to know you're looking for a new job.
Download mindless apps
Here are some of the best time-wasters for your phone.
Look at gorgeous photos
Of Iceland, of waterfalls, or of nude beaches -- maybe go incognito for that last one.
Watch a quick funny video
These are all under a minute, and they're hilarious.
Listen to a podcast
They can make you funnier, smarter, or at least more interesting.
Cruise some dating apps
Make sure your profile picture isn't blowing your chances.
OUT & ABOUT
Start exercising
Using these tips to get motivated. You don't have to join a gym -- it might be a total ripoff.
Try beer yoga
It's the hobby America needs right now. Also an option: naked yoga.
Go see a movie
A list of the best movies of the year should help.
Go hiking
Even in urban areas. Don't forget to pack beer.
Volunteer somewhere
Trust us, you'll feel great.
Go on a road trip
We've got some destination ideas all the way to South America.
Visit a park
There's a reason the National Parks are America's best idea.
Take a huge dump
In one of the best public bathrooms in America.
Eat a freaking Big Mac
And live a long-ass life.
If you've reached the end of this list and you're still bored, here's one more: Scroll all the way up and read it again.