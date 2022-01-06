25 Things To Do if You're Stuck Indoors Right Now

The last couple of years were extra weird. In 2020 we all learned the value of connecting over Zoom. We painted, worked on puzzles, and binged TV. Then, in 2021, the vaccine came, numbers fell, and life became a new masked and sanitized normal. Unfortunately, COVID isn't gone. Quickly mutating variants have required that many of us self-isolate. In some ways, the end of 2021 felt like a strange time loop where we went back to March of 2020, but this time we were equipped with a little more knowledge and an exhausted aversion to Zoom meetings. So, if you find yourself stuck in the house for any period of time, we've got you covered. From whipping up cocktails that will make your star sign sing to learning how to become an Instagram baddie-level photographer, let us help you have as much socially distant fun as possible.

Catch up on the best memes of the year From Bernie Sanders' inauguration 'fit to Oprah's chat with the royals, 2021 had some great moments that we all enjoyed Tweeting about. Relive some of those hilarious times with our list of the best memes of 2021. Fall into a good documentary or docuseries If you end up not leaving your couch for five to seven days, one great way to spend your time might be to dive into someone else's world entirely. Learn more about icons like Britney Spears and Anthony Bourdain or dive deep with a wildlife photographer in Playing with Sharks. We covered some of 2021's best documentaries. Get into some video games It's time to explore, create, fight, and dust off that PS4. Gaming may or may not be your thing, but either way we've got you covered with our list of 2021's best video games. Find the perfect cocktail for your zodiac sign Whether it's sipping on a refreshing mojito in the summer or warming up with a hot toddy in the winter, every season has its drink. But why not get a little more personal and make a cocktail that calls explicitly to your star sign? From Aries to Pisces, we've got you covered with a personalized drink guide to making the perfect cocktails for your sign.

Have an at-home photoshoot Ever wonder how some people seem to be so good at not looking awkward in front of a camera? Photographers like David Suh and Karen Cheng have taken to TikTok and Instagram to show followers a few tricks to becoming photogenic. Figure out your favorite cannabis gummy There is so much nuance within the cannabis gummy world. Take the time to figure out your favorite strain, flavor, and dosage with our best cannabis edibles guide. Make your quarantine or social distancing as mellow as possible. Become a waffle iron god Waffles are arguably one of the best breakfast foods. But, did you know you can make a lot more than just waffles with a waffle iron? Now's your time to dust off that iron and learn how to make breakfast classics like bacon and omelets in a waffle iron. Catch up on Netflix's best original movies Netflix has really upped its game in terms of original content. There is so much to catch up on, binge, discuss, or argue about from Passing to White Tiger. Keep up on all things space Space is constantly moving and changing, and because of that, sometimes huge events like eclipses, meteor showers, and comets are hard to keep track of. But they don't have to be with our Backyard Observatory series. Now, you can become a master of the stars, or rather, a master at looking at the stars in your own backyard. Shake up your workout routine with Mirror It's like the magic mirror from Cinderella, but instead of judging looks, this mirror has personal trainers in it that will get you started on thousands of workout classes. Mirror is now offering $350 off when you sign up to receive their emails.

But if you're looking for a completely free workout that is a little less intense… Try YouTube walking workouts! They are a great way to burn calories without leaving your living room—or annoying your downstairs neighbors. Although these workouts are incredibly low-impact, you'll be amazed by how refreshed they'll make you feel. To get started, try Grow with Jo, and if you want to up the intensity, cruise on over to Allblanc's walking workouts. Plan your next vacation Although going to other countries may not be ideal right now, that doesn't mean you can't think about it. With our bucket list of dream locations, you can thoroughly plan your trip. This way, all you'll have to do is book it when the time's right. And why not make it a cross-country road trip? If 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it's that life can ebb and flow. Train and plane trips get canceled and postponed just as quickly as they got booked, so why not plan a road trip to take when you're feeling up to it? If traveling across the US has always been on your bucket list, now may be the perfect time to sit down and map out your journey. Check out our guide on planning the ultimate road trip. Just remember to bring tons of masks and hand sanitizer when you finally go. Try some viral TikTok food trends You've seen them: Kool-Aid pickles, watermelon pizza, and ice on rice. So instead of watching other people try them on TikTok, how about you give some of them a shot? And if trying some of the more questionable food trends isn't your thing, then we have a great guide that will walk you through more palatable TikTok popular dishes like Chili Oil Noodles and Grapefruit Marmalade. After all, you have nothing but time, why not try a few new dishes?

Learn all about crystals We could all use some healing energy right now. If you're looking for a super solid natural remedy that you don't ingest, maybe it's time to get into crystals. Because there is so much to get into, start by learning the basics with Molly Donlan on TikTok, and if you're looking to spot the fakes or just want some soothing crystal mining content check out the Nature Direct Co. TikTok page. Sip your way an incredible high with some cannabis tea It doesn't take a genius to point out that the past two years have been stressful. What better way to destress than getting all DIY and finding a new way to ingest your cannabis? We made a guide on how to make your own cannabis tea. Try 2021's best recipes Right now, you might be craving some comfort and some calm, so why not give yourself those gifts by trying out some of the most popular recipes of 2021? You can feel like a pastry chef by making some banana pudding or like a mixologist by mixing an orange crush cocktail. And then try some vegan recipes If you're stuck in a cooking rut, now might be the time for a total shift. 2021 was the year for vegan cookbooks, and luckily for you, we've got a list of the very best ones along with some great recipes to try out.

