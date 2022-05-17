You Can Order 8 More Free COVID-19 Test Kits to Your Home Right Now

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is facing yet another wave of viral infections. But there is some good news in a time of inflation and supply shortages. Americans can now order eight more free at-home COVID test kits from the government.

The US government just announced its third round of free COVID test kit distribution and upped the number of tests from the previous rounds. Each household in the country will now receive eight free tests upon request, with shipping handled by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

"Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the Biden Administration said in its initial announcement of the program earlier this year. "Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated."

You can request your kit on the USPS website, with a limit of one shipment per household.