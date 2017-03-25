This 4-Year-Old Boy Used Siri to Save His Mother's Life

"If you do nothing else today, then I'd implore any parents of young children to sit down with them and make sure they know what to do in this kind of situation and that they know how to contact police or other emergency services in an emergency. As this case demonstrates so poignantly, it could really be the difference between life and death.” Roman’s parents clearly taught their son well; if he hadn’t known how to operate the device, things could have become disastrous very quickly.

This isn’t the first time Siri has saved someone’s life -- the voice assistant has developed a reputation for coming in handy in the knick of time: In 2015, for example, a 19-year-old in Tennessee was saved when Siri called 911 after his truck collapsed on him.