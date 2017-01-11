This 86 Sq-ft Apartment in Paris Shows Just How Wrong You've Been Living Your Life

Every last, piddling inch of space is used to store books, clothing, bedding, a wardrobe, bookshelves, a dining room table, a kitchenette with a removable cooktop, a hot water boiler and even a bathroom, which is cleverly hidden behind an unassuming door. This, clearly, is a study in living like an ascetic, without the want or need of all the cool crap you can buy with a lot of money.

The video’s description makes no mention of rent, or the market value of the apartment, although one has to assume it’s markedly lower than what you’d expect in a trendy Parisian neighborhood. After all, it’s about as small as anything habitable can be -- it’s the ultimate Smart Car of urban living spaces.