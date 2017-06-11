This Drone-Mounted Chainsaw Is Our Terrifying Future

Sure, drones can do amazing things like deliver pizzas and combat wildfires, but there are plenty of reasons to have misgivings about a future filled with the whirring, remote-control flying machines. And, well, here's one: a drone outfitted with a goddam chainsaw.
As seen in the video above, a group of Finnish farmers appear to have strapped a gas-powered chainsaw to the underside of an octocopter drone and proceeded to terrorize the countryside by carving up several innocent snowmen, shredding treetops, and slashing giant icicles. The flying death machine is fittingly called the "Killer Drone," and considering the video's March 31st upload date, we can all hold on to the shred of hope that the contraption is just an elaborate April Fool's Day prank and not the birth of the killer drone apocalypse.
All fearful exaggerations aside, the farmers demonstrate a few undeniably practical uses for such a drone, such as the aforementioned tall tree trimming and icicle removal. Most importantly, though, the video also reveals the chainsaw drone's biggest weakness: balloons. That's right, folks, balloons could just be our best defense.
