This Dog Perfected The Mannequin Challenge

For better or worse, the mannequin challenge is sweeping the internet. And in these troubling, unchartered times, it’s comforting to know that people can still incorporate an internet fad into their lives, even in the throes of childbirth.
The previous unofficial winners of the mannequin challenge were an adorable group of preschoolers in New Jersey. But those kids just got totally schooled by a very good dog named Boston, who performs the mannequin challenge like a damn stone-faced Shakespearean. Boston is the Daniel Day Lewis of very good dogs. Revere him. Adore him:
Boston stays motionless while performing a variety of household tasks, including chilling hard on the couch with a bag of Doritos. His owner, Ryan Thomas, posted the video to Twitter, because good dogs have clout on social media.
Thomas understands that, as he’s already taken Boston on the road, where he’s been displaying his gas-pumping and snack-shopping skills:
Your move, internet.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.