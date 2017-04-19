You Can Literally Purchase This Zoo on Craigslist Now

Craigslist, the one-stop marketplace for horrifically unsafe station wagons and lost love at Taco Bell, is currently home to a listing that would make Dr. Doolittle blush: an entire zoo, available for the cool price of $350,000.
The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge (ECWR), a fairly modest animal sanctuary boasting 90 animals over 10 acres of space in Crestview, Florida, is looking for a new owner, four years after it assumed ownership of the facility from a private zoo. If you are in the market for a menagerie, the listing will not disappoint, as it offers “happy and healthy animals including White Tiger, Bengal Tiger, African Lion, Patas monkeys, bob cats, baboons, wolves, otters, black bear, Fennec foxes, sloth, lemurs, llamas and more.”
Never has the possibility of an impulse-buy been more frivolous, and um, animalistic.
Bill Andersen, president and chairman of the refuge’s board of directors tells Thrillist in an email that the aim in purchasing the zoo was to initially save the animals after the facility had fallen into disrepair. "Years ago, when the zoo was privately owned, state authorities inspected this zoo only to find the animals in dire shape and in dilapidated habitats," he said.
"The state authorities asked the ECWR to rescue and rehabilitate the zoo and we have! It is a GREAT little zoo, all of our animals are healthy and in greatly improved habitats. Now it's time for the ECWR to go back to its core mission and 'release' the zoo to a group or individual with the right qualifications, passion and abilities."
If you’re the savior these animals need, feel free to fix the place up, as half the acreage is ready for expansion. Anderson says that this team has had to field "a handful of serious inquires" from prospective suitors. In the meantime, they might want to call Nicolas Cage.
[h/t Travel + Leisure]
