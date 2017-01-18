This New Gmail Phishing Attack Is Disturbingly Effective

Thanks to online security measures like two-step verification and password security apps, there are plenty of straightforward ways to protect yourself from latest phishing scams and other malicious exploits on the Internet. But despite your efforts or how savvy you are, a phishing attack targeting Gmail users is so disturbingly legitimate-looking that it might just fool you.

Here's how it works: you'll receive an email from a friend or someone you know that appears to include an attachment at the bottom like, say, a PDF. But in reality, the email contains an image that makes it look like there's an attachment, and when you click on it, you're taken to an equally convincing -- but fake! -- Gmail login page. This, as you may have guessed by now, is a trap hackers can use to collect your password, compromise your Gmail account, then use that access to compromise your other accounts and personal information, according to a report by Forbes. Oh, and after that, the malicious actors can target contacts in your account and do the same to them.