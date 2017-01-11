This Guy Draws Enormous Festive Doodles with His GPS Running Trails

For a lot of people, running for exercise is about pushing yourself for another mile or cranking up the treadmill speed, you know, without collapsing into a heap of sweaty pain. A British man, however, somehow manages to make his jogs into art -- enormous, festive doodles painted by a GPS tracking app, to be exact.

Owen Delaney, 39, of London, said he's been running in the city's Bushy Park for more than 10 years and recently used the Strava app for runners and bikers to plot and run a route along the paths in the shape of Rudolph's face. Since then, he's used the app to create several more large-scale holiday designs, including a snowflake, Santa, Frosty, a Christmas tree, and more. Additional "drawings" are likely on the way in the days before Christmas, thanks to all the attention he's received.