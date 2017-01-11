Genius Lands 10 Job Interviews by Delivering His Resume in Boxes of Donuts

As you may know all too well by now, writing a resume with all the right keywords, the best information about yourself, and just enough exaggeration is already a major obstacle standing between you and an exciting new job. To make things worse, there's a chance it'll go unnoticed at the bottom of a recruiter's overloaded inbox. But it looks like one dude has come up with a brilliant solution for both of those problems: delivering his resume in a box of donuts. Really.

Lukas Yla, a 25-year-old Lithuanian marketing professional looking for work in San Francisco, said he's already made 40 of the donut-resume deliveries to recruiters at area marketing agencies and tech firms by posing as a Postmates delivery person. On the outside, the packages look like a box of fancy donuts, which as you can imagine, is easily enough to get someone's attention. On the inside, the recipient will find not just a few of the sugary dough rings, but Yla's resume front and center. Genius, right?