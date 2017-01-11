News

Genius Lands 10 Job Interviews by Delivering His Resume in Boxes of Donuts

Courtesy of Lukas Yla

As you may know all too well by now, writing a resume with all the right keywords, the best information about yourself, and just enough exaggeration is already a major obstacle standing between you and an exciting new job. To make things worse, there's a chance it'll go unnoticed at the bottom of a recruiter's overloaded inbox. But it looks like one dude has come up with a brilliant solution for both of those problems: delivering his resume in a box of donuts. Really.

Lukas Yla, a 25-year-old Lithuanian marketing professional looking for work in San Francisco, said he's already made 40 of the donut-resume deliveries to recruiters at area marketing agencies and tech firms by posing as a Postmates delivery person. On the outside, the packages look like a box of fancy donuts, which as you can imagine, is easily enough to get someone's attention. On the inside, the recipient will find not just a few of the sugary dough rings, but Yla's resume front and center. Genius, right? 

Courtesy of Lukas Yla

When reached by email on Wednesday, Yla said it was "a bit odd" to pose as a delivery worker at first, but that the strategy is paying off. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's already landed several job interviews.

"I had 10 interviews so far and I haven't delivered donuts to all the companies I admire and love what they're doing yet," he said. "Recruiters, marketing pros and people in general love this kind of approach, it's something you didn't expect, fun and out of the box."

Yla said the intense competition for tech and marketing jobs in San Francisco compelled him to come up with a strategy to stand out. 

"I was looking for the most direct way to reach decision makers at the companies," he said via email. "I thought, that I might fail competing only on 'resume' level with other candidates that have work experience in San Francisco."

Well, he's certainly getting recruiters' attention now, thanks all those delicious donuts. We wish him the best of luck.

