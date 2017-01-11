This Guy Opens a Soda Bottle with an Insane Ping Pong Trick Shot

Thanks to the Summer Olympics in Rio, professional ping pong finally received the attention it deserves on the world stage this year. And while you probably haven't heard much about the intense indoor sport since then, players all over the world continue to do impressive things with paddles (no, that's not a euphemism), as evidenced by a recent video in which a dude opens a bottle of soda with an insane trick shot.

As explained in a report by Sploid, the above video features footage of a Finnish ping pong team called Pongfinity pulling off a series of mind-blowing trick shots like putting out a candle flame, several crazy cup shots, and of course, the aforementioned soda bottle trick. The best/worst part is how stupidly easy they make all of it look. Forrest Gump is an amateur in comparison.