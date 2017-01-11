This Guy Picked Up His Starbucks Order Using a Drone

Thanks to things like drive-thru windows, mobile ordering, and even a new delivery service in some markets, it's already dangerously easy placate your relentless thirst for coffee from Starbucks. But one man recently discovered an even easier way to get his hands the delicious brown elixir -- by flying a freaking drone to his local Starbucks to pick up his order for him. Only in 2016, folks.

As you can see in the video above, YouTube user Austin Coon successfully pulled off what he's dubbed as a "drone-thru," gloriously picking up his drink without even setting foot at his local Starbucks. After calling and getting the OK from the Starbucks store staff, Coon fires up his slick remote-control flying machine -- brilliantly equipped with a dangling Starbucks cup sleeve -- and retrieves the coffee in just minutes. Apparently, there's even some coffee left in the cup when Coon removes it from the returned drone, although it appears that some of the hot liquid may have spilled mid-flight. Either way, it's hard not to insanely happy for the guy, just because he managed to do it.