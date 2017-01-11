This Guy's GameDay Sign Got Him Over 2,000 Beer Money Donations

Just like barbecue food and beer, a sea of humorous signs are simply part of the college football tradition thanks to ESPN's College GameDay show. But during this past Saturday's broadcast from Bristol, TN, it looks like one college student managed to capitalize on the ritual in a big way with a sign requesting "beer money" via his Venmo account. Since then, he's received more than 2,000 beer money donations. Really.

An enterprising -- and thirsty -- college dude named Sam Crowder managed to squeeze a sign into the frame during the College GameDay show reading, "Hi Mom! Send beer money" along with his Venmo username, SamC2270, according to a report by ESPN.