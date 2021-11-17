This Hawaiian Stream Has a 1.2% ABV

It's not unusual for the drinks to be flowing during a trip to Hawaii. Typically, however, the booze comes from a bar, not a river. Recently, someone in Oahu stumbled upon a stream that smelled like beer, and upon further testing, discovered that it actually had alcohol in it.

Hawaii News Now heard through the grapevine that a stream in Waipio smelled of booze and decided to test the water. Independent tests found that the stream actually did have an alcohol by volume of roughly 1.2%. For reference, that's close to a quarter as strong as a Budweiser. In other words, you could definitely catch at least a slight buzz from taking a few sips.

Folks who visited the boozy brook noted that it was strong enough to make the area smell of beer. If you're a fan of the hoppy beverage, that might not be so bad, and if not, it's certainly not ideal.

"The other day we came here you would think it was a beer pub that hadn't opened its doors for three or four days," Carroll Cox, an environmental activist, was quoted as saying. "It's disturbing."

So how does a natural body of water come to smell like beer? Apparently, it resulted from a spill coming from a drain pipe. The pipe, officials discovered, was coming from Paradise Beverages, Hawaii's largest distributor of booze.

The spill has seemingly stopped, but the Health Department continues to look into it. Paradise Beverages' Director of Operations Anthony Rowe appeared in the dark about the spill as recently as last week.

"Right now, we've had the Department of Transportation come in with their representatives and we're dealing with them and we've also been contacted by the Department of Health," Rowe told Hawaii News Now. "It may be coming from us so that's why we're working with the proper authorities."