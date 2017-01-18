This 3-Character Text Message Can Instantly Crash Your iPhone

When your iPhone crashes, it’s usually due to a system-wide failure or hardware deficiency. An issue known as “Touch Disease” plagued iPhone 6 Plus users last year, forcing Apple to implement a fix program for the questionable price tag of $149.

Now though, as revealed by the Apple-wonks at EverythingApplePro, an iPhone bug that will automatically freeze any device operating on iOS 10 can spread with a simple three character text message. What’s slightly unbelievable, is that anyone can send it and instantly lock your phone.

According to French iOS Developer Vincent Desmurs, who claims to have discovered the issue and wrote about it on his blog, the glitch exists in two different formats. The first entails a string text message containing a white flag emoji, a zero and a rainbow emoji. Those three characters, coupled with something called a variation selector, are enough to swarm your device with an overwhelming amount of data, causing it to become non-responsive. The second involves the same string message, but attaches it to a contact’s card which you can then share with anyone. For that to work, the variation selector must be uploaded to iCloud Drive or Dropbox, and then sent via iMessage.