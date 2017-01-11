This Video Shows Exactly How Easy It Is to Scratch the Jet Black iPhone 7

Apple's slick new jet black iPhone 7 comes with a bit of fine print: protect it with a case or prepare to live with the "micro-abrasions" -- aka scratches -- that will appear on its beautiful finish with normal use. And while that's reason enough to consider a case (or even a different color), a new video demonstrates just how easy it is to scratch a jet black iPhone 7 in real life, and it's not pretty.

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything managed to obtain one of the extremely rare phones (most models have been sold out), and put the device through a series of brutal scratch tests using things like a penny, a car key, a screw, and -- perhaps hardest to watch -- a freaking box cutter. As you can see in the video above, each of the objects inflicts varying degrees of damage to the phone's highly polished finish, suggesting it will indeed scratch easily with everyday use. The narrator's corny story during the scratch test doesn't make it any easier to watch, too.