Some Insanely Rich Person Bought 80 Falcons Tickets For This Flight

Flying can get weird anywhere, but in the Persian Gulf, it isn’t uncommon for a normal passenger flight to house a menagerie of exotic birds.

If the photo above needs any clarification, check out this Reddit thread: “My captain friend send me this photo,” its caption reads. “Saudi prince bought tickets for his 80 hawks.”

Yep, that’s right. 80 birds on a plane. Next to people. All of whom appear to be undisturbed by this mass of helmet-strapped birds. If you thought having a yapping dog next to you was a nuisance, you’ve never been truly annoyed.

But as some astute comments on the thread explained, the birds weren’t hawks, but falcons. “Falconry is steeped in history in the Arab states and the falconer's birds are revered and treasured,” one commenter wrote. “If you fly Etihad or Emirates or Qatar enough you will eventually see someone flying in first class with a falcon sitting next to them,” added another.