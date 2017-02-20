People Are Freaking out over This Two-Toned 'Pink Drink' at Starbucks

According to @dailyfoodfeed, you can get one by ordering a cup filled halfway with a mix of coconut milk and green tea matcha powder that's topped with the original "pink drink," which is just a Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk instead of water. With that said, it's only fitting that they call it the "Matcha Pink Drink." So far, at least a handful of people have already tried -- and photographed -- the beverage, as evidenced by #MatchPinkDrink on Instagram.

Of course, you probably shouldn't walk into your local Starbucks and expect anything less than exasperated eye rolls from the baristas when you attempt to order a "grande Match Pink Drink." However, the company's army of green apron-clad workers will make you just about anything if you're able to formulate it into a coherent order. Previously, Starbucks has offered this advice to Rainbow Drink fans: "If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them."