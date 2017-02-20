People Are Freaking out over This Two-Toned 'Pink Drink' at Starbucks

Although Starbucks doesn't have an actual secret menu, a handful of "secret" Rainbow Drinks became such a sensation last summer that the coffee giant took the extraordinary step of honoring the colorful concoctions with official recipes. Now, it looks like bespoke beverage craze is about to make a comeback for 2017, thanks to a new, two-toned "pink drink" that's blowing up on Instagram.
As a report by Refinery29 explains, it all started late last week when @thedailyfoodfeed posted a photo on Instagram, showing off a gorgeous pink and green iced drink with the caption, "The PinkDrink is sooo 2016. 2017 is about 2-toned @starbucks drinks like the #MatchaPinkDrink." The drink (shown below) appears to be similar to the original "pink drink" that kicked off the obsession last year, but with a layer of green tea matcha powder and coconut milk at the bottom to give it a two-toned or ombre look. Basically, people have run out of colors after the pink, purple, orange, green, and blue drinks, so now they're just combining them.
According to @dailyfoodfeed, you can get one by ordering a cup filled halfway with a mix of coconut milk and green tea matcha powder that's topped with the original "pink drink," which is just a Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk instead of water. With that said, it's only fitting that they call it the "Matcha Pink Drink." So far, at least a handful of people have already tried -- and photographed -- the beverage, as evidenced by #MatchPinkDrink on Instagram.
Of course, you probably shouldn't walk into your local Starbucks and expect anything less than exasperated eye rolls from the baristas when you attempt to order a "grande Match Pink Drink." However, the company's army of green apron-clad workers will make you just about anything if you're able to formulate it into a coherent order. Previously, Starbucks has offered this advice to Rainbow Drink fans: "If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them."
So far, it doesn't look like the Match Pink Drink has kicked off another full-blown Rainbow Drink trend, but considering how quickly the colorful drink insanity spread last year, it's probably just a matter of time.
