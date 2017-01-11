You Can Stay in This Taco Bell-Turned-Airbnb With a Personal Taco Butler

Thanks to all the times when you've "accidentally" eaten at Taco Bell twice in the same day, there's a good chance your local T-Bell already sort of feels like home. But it turns out you actually can live in a Taco Bell restaurant -- now that one has been transformed into a spectacular Airbnb suite. It even comes with a personal taco butler. Really.

To celebrate the nationwide launch of its new Steak Doubledillas in Canada, Taco Bell is offering the chance for you to win a "Steakcation" slumber party with up to three of your friends at its restaurant in Chatham, Ontario, according to a press release. The tricked out T-Bell features comfy chairs, a big screen TV, two sets of bunk beds, and tons of free food. In fact, the company said your own Taco Bell butler will serve you Steak Doubledillas while you hang out watching movies, playing games, and wondering how you got to this point in your life.