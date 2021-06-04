This TikTok Chef Is Recreating the Most Iconic Culinary Moments in Disney Movies
Your next TikTok obsession, ladies and gents.
Quarantine certainly brought out the inner chef in most of us. We did what we had to do to keep our sanity in check, and that included a lot of sourdough, Dalgona coffee, and Focaccia.
TikTok chef extraordinaire Gabrielle Williams got even more creative in her quarantine kitchen, recreating the most iconic culinary moments from our favorite Disney movies. The social media personality, who you might know as @gabby.jaye on TikTok, has accumulated 1.1 million followers on the platform as "The ORIGINAL Disney Movie Food Series Creator."
The spaghetti from *that* Lady and the Tramp scene? Yep, she's made it—and more, including a The Princess Diaries sorbet, candied apples straight out of Enchanted (hold the poison), and Holes sploosh peach cobbler.
And while, of course, you can follow her how-tos on TikTok, the budding food star is also hard at work on a digital recipe book.
"I'm trying so hard to get this book together. I'm working on a link tree that'll be linked soon," she wrote in response to a fan's comment. It's not the only tea she's spilled in the comment section of her videos: She's apparently even got plans for a restaurant concept. "I'm saving up for it as we speak," she wrote, in reference to opening up her own eatery.
We're down—especially if there's Princess and the Frog beignets and Toy Story pizza involved.