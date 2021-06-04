This TikTok Chef Is Recreating the Most Iconic Culinary Moments in Disney Movies

Quarantine certainly brought out the inner chef in most of us. We did what we had to do to keep our sanity in check, and that included a lot of sourdough, Dalgona coffee, and Focaccia.

TikTok chef extraordinaire Gabrielle Williams got even more creative in her quarantine kitchen, recreating the most iconic culinary moments from our favorite Disney movies. The social media personality, who you might know as @gabby.jaye on TikTok, has accumulated 1.1 million followers on the platform as "The ORIGINAL Disney Movie Food Series Creator."

The spaghetti from *that* Lady and the Tramp scene? Yep, she's made it—and more, including a The Princess Diaries sorbet, candied apples straight out of Enchanted (hold the poison), and Holes sploosh peach cobbler.