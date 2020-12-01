Thomas' Just Released a Free Cookbook With 140 Recipes

Purportedly the most popular English muffin purveyor in all the land, Thomas’ English muffins are famed for their trademarked interior architecture, and beloved for their simplicity. Split, heat, and top (or not), they’re an easy treat that can almost feel cooking-adjacent if you remember to let the butter soften on the counter before spreading. And with the introduction of the 140-year-old company’s first cookbook, they’re getting even more cooking-adjacent-adjacent.

140 Years of Yum includes 140 recipes across six categories. And, although English muffins are Thomas’ crown jewel, some recipes incorporate its other products. You’ll find a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich for breakfast, mini pizza bagel drink skewers to top your bloodies at brunch, BBQ jackfruit bagels for lunch, meatball slider snacks, banh mi burger dinners, and cinnamon raisin bread pudding for dessert.

You can download the book for free on Thomas’ website. You can also enter for a chance to win a hard copy here.