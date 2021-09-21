Thomas' Breads Just Dropped New Everything Flavored English Muffins
Everything has to do with the seasoning.
Image by Chineme Elobuike, Courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries
Who doesn't love English muffins? They are delicious, can be used for many different things, and you can feel just a little less guilty calories-wise than if you eat a bagel. And if Thomas' Bread's English Muffins are your breakfast go-to, we've got some good news. The brand just announced a brand new flavor.
The popular breakfast bread maker announced its limited edition Everything English Muffins. The new Everything English Muffins are seasoned with the oh-so-popular and oh-so-good "everything" seasoning. The salty and savory seasoning promises to deliver fans another yummy kick.
The new flavor will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time, and retailers will sell it for $4.69 for a normal pack of six.
