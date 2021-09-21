Thomas' Breads Just Dropped New Everything Flavored English Muffins

Who doesn't love English muffins? They are delicious, can be used for many different things, and you can feel just a little less guilty calories-wise than if you eat a bagel. And if Thomas' Bread's English Muffins are your breakfast go-to, we've got some good news. The brand just announced a brand new flavor.

The popular breakfast bread maker announced its limited edition Everything English Muffins. The new Everything English Muffins are seasoned with the oh-so-popular and oh-so-good "everything" seasoning. The salty and savory seasoning promises to deliver fans another yummy kick.

The new flavor will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time, and retailers will sell it for $4.69 for a normal pack of six.