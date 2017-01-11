Turns Out Trader Joe's Is a Shitty Place to Work

The focal point of this story is Thomas Nagle, a longtime employee of a Manhattan Trader Joe’s store. Nagle was fired, ostensibly for having a smile that wasn’t “genuine” enough to satisfy his bosses.

Behind the sunny veneer at Trader Joe’s, according to Nagle, was a pretty repressive environment. He told the Times that he and his fellow employees were often forbidden from speaking to each other during certain times of their shifts, and that certain managers were domineering. He told the Times he was chastised for returning a sweatshirt to his locker after finishing a job in the freezer.