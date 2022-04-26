Thomas' Debuts Muffin Tops & Brings Back a Beloved English Muffin Flavor

Ever wish you could just cut the top part of a muffin off? Not only is it typically moist and tasty, but it’s objectively the least messy part. If muffin tops have always been your favorite part of breakfast, boy does Thomas' have a treat for you (and Elaine Benes). The English Muffin brand is dropping Muffin Tops.

Muffin Tops are what the brand is calling "a perfect, mess-free, portable breakfast or snack option." The new Tops will come in two different flavors, Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Chip. They will only be available at retailers throughout the Southeast, including West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Along with Muffin Tops, Thomas' is bringing back a fan-favorite breakfast pastry for a limited time, Maple French Toast English Muffins. According to the brand, fans called, and it listened to the overwhelming demand from consumers for the English Muffin flavor that features the rich, warm taste of maple syrup. The flavor is currently available at retailers nationwide.